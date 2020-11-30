Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Woman Wanted For Stealing $340 Worth Of Items From Long Island Store

Christina Coulter
A photo of the wanted woman Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Police are searching for an unidentified woman who stole approximately $340 worth of merchandise from a Long Island DICK's Sporting Goods location. 

The incident took place in Melville at the DICK's Sporting Goods on Walt Whitman Road on Wednesday, Sept. 16, according to Suffolk County Police. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers will extend a cash reward to anyone with information leading to the woman's identification and arrest. T

he group can be reached online, via the P3Tips mobile app or by calling 800-220-TIPS. 

