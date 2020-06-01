Woman Wanted For Stealing $300 Worth Of Items From Long Island CVS

A woman is wanted by police investigators on Long Island after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of medication from CVS.

Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers released photos of a woman who allegedly stole allergy medication from CVS on Depot Road in Huntington Station.

The woman reportedly walked into the DVS at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 and walked out with approximately $300 worth of the allergy medication.

Police described the woman as being Hispanic and wearing a black leather jacket at the time of the alleged shoplifting incident.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or who has information regarding the shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.