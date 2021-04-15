Woman Reported Missing Found Dead In Long Island Home

An investigation is underway after a missing woman was found dead in a Long Island home, authorities announced.

Frania Espinal, age 22, of Dix Hills, was reported missing on Monday, April 12.

Following an investigation by Suffolk County PD Homicide Squad and Second Squad detectives, Espinal was found dead inside a home in Bay Shore, on Heckscher Avenue, at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, according to police.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine Espinal’s cause of death, said police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Espinal’s death to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

