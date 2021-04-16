Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suspect Nabbed After Woman Found Dead In Long Island Home

Joe Lombardi
The area on Heckscher Avenue in Bay Shore where the incident happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect has been apprehended after a missing woman was found dead in a Long Island home, authorities announced.

Frania Espinal, age 22, of Dix Hills, was reported missing on Monday, April 12.

Following an investigation by the Suffolk County PD Homicide Squad and Second Squad detectives, Espinal was found dead inside a home in Bay Shore, on Heckscher Avenue,  at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, according to police.

On Friday, April 16, Suffolk PD detectives arrested Darren Mansfield, age 22, of Bay Shore, and charged him with second-degree murder. 

He will be held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, April 17 at First District Court in Central Islip.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

