Police & Fire

Woman Killed In Long Island Apartment Fire

75 Rider Ave. in Patchogue.
75 Rider Ave. in Patchogue. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a fatal fire overnight on Long Island.

It broke out in Patchogue at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24 on 75 Rider Ave.

When the fire was extinguished by Patchogue Fire Department members, an adult woman was found dead in the residence, Suffolk County Police said.

Three apartments were damaged in the fire, according to police.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification. 

There was no one else in the residence at the time of the fire and no other injuries were reported.

A preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature, police said.

