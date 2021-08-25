Contact Us
Woman Involved In Three Long Island Crashes Before Being Caught, Police Say

Enterprise Zone Drive and Flanders Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police arrested a woman who was allegedly involved in three separate vehicle crashes on Long Island before being caught.

Adareo Lowry, age 32, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24 in Suffolk County, said the Southampton Police.

According to Sgt Michael Walsh of the Southampton Police, officers came upon a minor crash at the intersection of Enterprise Zone Drive and Flanders Road. 

While attempting to identify both drivers one driver fled the scene in her vehicle. 

The vehicle fled northwest on Flanders Road where it was involved in a second accident involving a US mail truck. 

Lowry then continued on Peconic Avenue and then Main Street in Riverhead where she was involved in a third motor vehicle crash, Walsh said.

She then fled on foot but was quickly apprehended without incident by officers.

Following her arrest, Lowry was charged with: 

  • Criminal impersonation 
  • Unlawful fleeing police 
  • Leaving the scene of an accident  with property damage 

As well as several other traffic violations. 

Lowry was processed and released on an appearance ticket.

None of the motor vehicle accidents resulted in injury.

