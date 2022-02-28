Woman Hospitalized In Critical Condition In Nassau County After Being Struck By Van

A 61-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a van crossing a road on Long Island, police said.

Nassau County Police detectives said that shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, a 62-year-old man was driving a 2010 Ford van at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Margaret Drive in Valley Stream when he struck the woman.

As a result of the crash, police said that the pedestrian suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was transported to an area hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

Police noted that the driver, who was unhurt, remained at the scene after the crash to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Investigators have not released the name of the woman or driver.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

