Woman Found Dead In Wooded Area On Long Island

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a wooded area on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call reporting a female body lying in a wooded area in Centereach off of Hawkins Road, near Eastwood Boulevard, at approximately 12:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.

Jaclyn D’Andrea, 33, of Bellmore, was pronounced dead by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

An autopsy was performed and the cause of death is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

