Woman Accused Of Running Unlicensed Long Island Massage Parlor

Numerous complaints by members of the community led to the arrest of a woman for allegedly running an unlicensed massage parlor on Long Island, police said.

Suffolk County Police officers raided the Oasis Sap on Route 25A in Miller Place at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, leading to the arrest.

That investigation led to the arrest of Guping Duan, age 52, of Flushing, Queens, who was charged with two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, both felonies.

She was released following her arrest and scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Oct. 8.

Agencies involved in the investigation were:

Suffolk County Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers,

Town of Brookhaven Building Inspector,

Town Fire Marshal,

Town Investigator conducted an investigation at This Oasis Spa.

Police noted that the Town of Brookhaven also documented numerous violations and condemned the premises.

