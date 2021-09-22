Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Round Of Potentially Severe Thunderstorms Could Have Damaging Wind Gusts, Isolated Tornadoes
Police & Fire

Woman Accused Of Running Unlicensed Long Island Massage Parlor

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
595 Route 25A in Miller Place
595 Route 25A in Miller Place Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Numerous complaints by members of the community led to the arrest of a woman for allegedly running an unlicensed massage parlor on Long Island, police said.

Suffolk County Police officers raided the Oasis Sap on Route 25A in Miller Place at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, leading to the arrest.

That investigation led to the arrest of Guping Duan, age 52, of Flushing, Queens, who was charged with two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, both felonies.

She was released following her arrest and scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Oct. 8.

Agencies involved in the investigation were:

  • Suffolk County Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers,
  • Town of Brookhaven Building Inspector, 
  • Town Fire Marshal, 
  • Town Investigator conducted an investigation at This Oasis Spa.

Police noted that the Town of Brookhaven also documented numerous violations and condemned the premises. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.