Woman Accused Of Assaulting Victim, Driving Into Police Cars In Nassau County

A 24-year-old woman was charged after police said she assaulted a woman and then drove into two police cars during a Long Island pursuit.

Luvleek Alexandre was arrested in Westbury shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said Alexandre, of Newark, New Jersey, pushed past a 77-year-old man into an apartment on Union Avenue and started striking a 20-year-old woman with a closed fist at about 10:10 that night.

The 77-year-old told Alexandre to leave and pulled her away from the 20-year-old, said police.

Alexandre grabbed the 20-year-old's cell phone and threw it, breaking the phone, according to police.

Authorities said Alexandre then grabbed a kitchen steak knife and threatened the woman.

The 20-year-old called police with a second phone, and Alexandre fled the scene in a Honda with New Jersey registration plates.

Officers were able to locate Alexandre while she was driving, and they tried to pull her over.

Police said Alexandre continued driving on Brush Hollow Road before turning left onto Talbot drive, where she encountered two police cars.

NCPD said she intentionally struck the door of a police car, and then intentionally reversed into the front end of another police car while attempting to get away.

Her vehicle came to a stop, and NCPD said Alexandre refused commands from officers to exit the vehicle. Officers were then able to unlock her car and place her under arrest.

She was taken to Nassau University Medical Center for evaluation, police said.

No officers were injured during the incident.

NCPD reported that Alexandre has been charged with the following:

First-degree burglary

Second-degree menacing

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Third-degree assault

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle

Authorities said Alexandre "will be arraigned when medically practical."

