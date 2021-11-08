Wanted Fugitive Apprehended On Long Island After Nationwide Search

A man wanted on Long Island for several weeks on multiple warrants has been apprehended following a nationwide search, law enforcement authorities announced.

On Monday, Oct. 18, a warrant was issued for Deer Park resident Robert Rogers, Jr., age 33, who failed to appear in court on multiple occasions following a pair of arrests for felony driving while intoxicated with previous convictions.

Rogers was wanted out of the Suffolk County First District Court on a felony bench warrant after failing to appear in court on multiple charges, including:

Felony DWI with two previous convictions in the past 10 years;

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol;

Speeding;

Moving from a lane unsafely.

The charges came following an arrest by Suffolk County Sheriff deputies for driving while intoxicated in September 2020 during a DWI saturation detail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Rogers surrendered himself to Warrant Bureau investigators on Wednesday, Nov. 3, following an extensive investigation throughout the county that involved tips from multiple informants as far south as Florida.

Rogers was arrested on the warrant and scheduled to be arraigned in Suffolk County Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.