Two Nabbed For Burglary Of Levittown Home, Police Say

Two people were arrested for alleged burglary after a Long Island resident came home to find a woman walking out of her house with her personal belonging and jumped in a vehicle with a man and made a getaway.

The burglary took place in Levittown around 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, on Violet Lane.

According to detectives, a homeowner on Violet Lane returned home to find her front door open and an unknown woman walking out carrying some of her personal property.

The woman kept walking across the street, and entered the passenger side of a white four-door sedan driven by an unknown man and the two fled, Nassau County Police said.

During an investigation, it was determined that the woman's belongings had been sold but detectives were able to recover the victim’s property and that led to the arrest of both suspects.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, detectives located both suspects and arrested Cristina L. Carella, age 31 of Levittown, and Kyle Howell, age 28, of Westbury, police said.

Each was charged with burglary and grand larceny. Carella was additionally charged with second-degree burglary and criminal mischief for an incident that took place in Hicksville in January, police added.

Both will be arraigned on Friday, Sept. 2, in Hempstead.

