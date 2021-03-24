Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Suspect Used Social Media To Lure Teen Victim In Knifepoint Nassau Robbery
Police & Fire

Two Injured When Long Island Woman Drives Into Neighbor's House, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The house where the incident took place.
The house where the incident took place. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two people were injured including a 6-year-old girl when a Suffolk County woman drove into a house on Long Island.

The incident took place around 4:50 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County police said.

According to police, Luisa Ariza was driving a 2006 Honda Odyssey out of her driveway on Seusing Blvd. when she traveled across the street and onto the front lawn of her neighbor’s property striking the house.

Ariza, age 29, was transported via Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Her 6-year-old daughter was transported by Lakeland Fire Department ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries. 

The house was vacant during the crash.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.