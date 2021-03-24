Two Injured When Long Island Woman Drives Into Neighbor's House, Police Say

Two people were injured including a 6-year-old girl when a Suffolk County woman drove into a house on Long Island.

The incident took place around 4:50 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County police said.

According to police, Luisa Ariza was driving a 2006 Honda Odyssey out of her driveway on Seusing Blvd. when she traveled across the street and onto the front lawn of her neighbor’s property striking the house.

Ariza, age 29, was transported via Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Her 6-year-old daughter was transported by Lakeland Fire Department ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries.

The house was vacant during the crash.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.