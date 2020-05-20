Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Two Injured In Shooting At Long Island Gas Station

USA Gas in Medford.
USA Gas in Medford. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two people were injured in a shooting at a Long Island gas station.

It happened on Tuesday, May 19 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Medford.

Police officers responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the parking lot of USA Gas, located on Route 112.

Upon arrival, officers were told that a victim left the scene in a private vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

A man with a gunshot wound was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Home Depot, located at 346 Middle Country Road in Coram.

Further investigation revealed a second gunshot victim was found at Lucky 7 Convenience, located at 3663 Route 112 in Coram.

Both men were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

