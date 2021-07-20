Two Charged In Gunfight At Nassau County Party That Killed One

Contact Us
Nicole Valinote
Thomas Massenburg
Thomas Massenburg Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Two men have been arraigned for their alleged roles in a Long Island gunfight that left one man dead at a Fourth of July party in 2020.

An investigation found that Thomas Massenburg, age 20, from Brooklyn, fatally shot Rashawn Cummings at the party in 2020 on West Drive in Massapequa, Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said. Cummings was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Massenburg was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The district attorney said Learyk Jarvis, age 20, from Hempstead, was arraigned on two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. 

Smith said bail was continued at $70,000 bond or $35,000 cash. Jarvis is due back in court on Sept. 1.

Smith said Jarvis allegedly shot Massenburg in the groin during the altercation.

Massenburg was arrested on Thursday, June 3, and Jarvis was arrested on Thursday, June 17.

“A Fourth of July party on a quiet street turned violent and deadly when Thomas Massenburg senselessly shot Rashawn Cummings after a physical altercation,” Smith said. “It’s remarkable that more lives were not lost that evening and we will aggressively prosecute this case.”

