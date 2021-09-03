Two Brothers Killed In Crash Between Car, SUV On Long Island

An investigation is underway after two brothers were killed in an overnight crash on Long Island.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, in Mount Sinai.

Darrius Jones, age 16, of Coram, was driving a 1998 Ford Mustang southbound on County Road 83, and made a left turn onto Canal Road, where the car collided with a northbound Jeep SUV driven by Alaina Dimaria, age 28, Suffolk County Police said.

Jones was transported to Stonybrook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His brother, Darrell Jones, age 28, of Coram, who was a passenger in the Ford, was transported to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson, where he was pronounced dead, said police.

Dimaria was transported to Stonybrook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.