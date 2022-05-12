Truck Loses Control, Crashing Into Westbury Home

A Long Island man was nabbed for DWI after driving his pickup truck through a home and out the other side onto a neighboring property.

The incident took place in Westbury around 12:45 a.m., Thursday, May 12.

According to police, Suffolk County resident Blas Flores-Velasquez, age 42, of Brentwood, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck on Cypress Lane when he drove through a residence, occupied by three people, and out the other side onto a neighboring property.

Flores-Velasquez attempted to flee the scene on foot while officers attended to the residents of the home, confirming there were no injuries or other occupants inside the home, Nassau County Police said.

Officers quickly set up a perimeter and with the help of the K-9 unit, tracked down Flores-Velasquez hiding in a wooded area near the Wantagh Parkway, police said.

Defendant Flores-Velasquez has four prior arrests from 1996 to 1998. He was deported from the US in June of 2000 and currently resides in Brentwood as an undocumented individual, police said.

He was charged with:

DWI

Leavin the scene of a crash with property damage

Driving without a license

He will be arraigned Thursday at the First District Court in Hempstead.

