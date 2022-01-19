Trio Nabbed After Search Warrant Uncovers Firearms, MDMA In Nassau County

Three people are facing charges after authorities on Long Island reported that a search warrant uncovered firearms and large quantities of MDMA and marijuana.

The Nassau County Police Department reported that officers executed a search warrant at a home on Glenmore Avenue in Hempstead.

During the search, authorities reportedly found the following:

A loaded semi-automatic handgun

A loaded revolver

Marijuana

MDMA

United States currency.

NCPD said three residents of the home, 28-year-old Angelica Rustin, 34-year-old Devon Fenner and 28-year-old Rasheed Bullen, were arrested at about 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Police said the three defendants are known Blood gang members.

Police said Bullen was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Rustin was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, police said.

Fenner was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, NCPD said.

The three defendants were scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Jan. 14, NCPD said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.