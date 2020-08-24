Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Suspect Wanted For Robbery, Attempted Robbery At Long Island Convenience Stores

Joe Lombardi
7-Eleven at 710 Horseblock Road in Farmingville.
Police are investigating a robbery and attempted robbery at  convenience stores that happened within minutes of each other overnight on Long Island.

A man approached a store employee outside of Mobil, located at 950 Portion Road in Ronkonkoma, displayed a knife and demanded cash at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, Suffolk County Police said.

The employee refused and the man fled eastbound on Portion Road in a white SUV.

A man fitting the same description entered 7-Eleven, located at 710 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, just over two miles from Mobil, at approximately 2:10 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

The man displayed a knife and demanded cash from the counter clerk, police said. 

The clerk complied and the man fled in a white SUV.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incidents to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

