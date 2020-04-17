Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Suspect On Loose After Man Shot, Killed At Long Island Residence

100 Park Ave. in Amityville.
100 Park Ave. in Amityville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after a man was shot and killed at a Long Island residence.

It happened at 5:15 a.m. Thursday, April 16 in Amityville.

Amityville Police officers and Suffolk County Police First Precinct officers responded to a call of shots fired at 100 Park Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found Romario Williams, 25, of Flushing, Queens, on the ground with a gunshot wound, Suffolk County Police said.

Williams was transported via Amityville Fire Department ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

