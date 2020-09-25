Suspect Nabbed In Stabbing Outside Long Island Deli

A suspect has been apprehended after a stabbing outside a Long Island deli.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25 in Deer Park.

Following a verbal alteration, Lenwood Williams, 46, stabbed a man outside the Deer Park Deli, located at 183 Bay Shore Road in Deer Park, Suffolk County Police said.

First precinct police officers responded and arrested Williams at the scene.

The victim, 37, of West Islip, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

First Squad detectives charged Williams, of Deer Park, with second-degree assault.

He will be held overnight at the First Precinct and scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Sept. 26, police said.

