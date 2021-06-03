Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man Accused Of Stealing Sneakers At Knifepoint In Nassau County, Police Say
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed For Rape Of Woman Walking On Long Island Trail, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The site of the attack and rape.
The site of the attack and rape. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged rape and assault of a woman who was walking on a trail in a wooded area on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police arrested Jesse Diaz for raping and assaulting a woman in a wooded area in Coram near Route 112 and Skips Road on Thursday, May 27 around 1:45 p.m. 

Diaz, of Shirley, was arrested in front of 800 Montauk Highway in Shirley at 6:40 p.m., on Wednesday, June 2.

Sixth Squad detectives charged Diaz with first-degree rape and strangulation.

He was held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, June 3.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.