Suspect Nabbed For Rape Of Woman Walking On Long Island Trail, Police Say

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged rape and assault of a woman who was walking on a trail in a wooded area on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police arrested Jesse Diaz for raping and assaulting a woman in a wooded area in Coram near Route 112 and Skips Road on Thursday, May 27 around 1:45 p.m.

Diaz, of Shirley, was arrested in front of 800 Montauk Highway in Shirley at 6:40 p.m., on Wednesday, June 2.

Sixth Squad detectives charged Diaz with first-degree rape and strangulation.

He was held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, June 3.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.