Woman Assaulted, Raped In Wooded Area On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
Route 112 and Skips Road in Coram.
Route 112 and Skips Road in Coram. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating the alleged assault and rape of a woman in a wooded area on Long Island.

The attack took place when a woman was walking in a trail near Route 112 and Skips Road in Coram around 1:45 p.m., on Thursday, May 27.

According to the Suffolk County Police, the woman was assaulted and raped by a man, who was described as having a dark complexion with a medium build and unshaven.

The woman was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital Medical Center for treatment.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. 

All calls will be kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

