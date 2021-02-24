Suspect Nabbed After Crashing Into Two Police Cars In Stolen Vehicle On Long Island

A man was apprehended after crashing a stolen vehicle into two police cars while fleeing from officers overnight on Long Island.

Christopher Cruz, age 30, stole a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee from the driveway of a Port Jefferson Station residence on Oakland Avenue at approximately 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, Suffolk County Police said.

Officers in an unmarked police vehicle saw the Jeep pull into the parking lot of Mobil, located at 1889 Route 112 in Coram, at approximately 12:05 a.m., police said. Officers in marked police vehicles arrived at the scene moments later, according to police.

Cruz rammed the Jeep into one of the police vehicles, injuring an officer, and then fled the scene, said police.

Cruz lost control of the Jeep a short time later and crashed into a snowbank near the intersection of Canal Road and Strathmore Court in Mount Sinai, according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene, Cruz rammed the Jeep into a second police vehicle and attempted to drive away before crashing into another snowbank and coming to a stop at approximately 12:15 a.m., said police.

One officer was injured as Cruz was being taken into custody.

Cruz was transported to St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

The two injured police officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Cruz, who is undomiciled, was charged with:

Third-degree grand larceny,

Second-degree assault,

Third-degree criminal mischief,

Resisting arrest.

He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

