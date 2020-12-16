Suspect Caught After Stealing $3K Worth Of Items From Box At Long Island Residence

New York State Police investigators tracked down a porch pirate who was caught on camera stealing a package with more than $3,000 worth of goods inside from outside a Long Island home.

Hampton Bays resident James Brandes, 57, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 15 after he was seen on surveillance video stealing the package from a Southampton home in the Estates neighborhood over the weekend, police said.

The initial robbery was reported at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, prompting police to release video of the incident as they attempted to locate the suspect.

Brandes, who was in a dark-colored pickup truck and had an ID badge on his scrubs, then got out of his truck, slowly walked up the driveway, picked up the package, and looked around as he tossed the box into the of the pickup and drove away.

Following his arrest, Brandes was charged with a felony count of grand larceny and later released. He is scheduled to appear in Southampton Village Court on Tuesday, Dec. 29 to respond to the charges.

