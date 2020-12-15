Man Wearing Medical Scrubs Steals $3K Worth Of Items From Box At Long Island Residence

A porch pirate on Long Island is wanted by New York State Police investigators after getting caught on camera stealing a package with more than $3,000 worth of merchandise inside.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, a man wearing medical scrubs could be seen driving past a Southampton home in the Estates neighborhood before stopping, backing up, and parking in front of the residence.

The driver, who was in a dark-colored pickup truck and had an ID badge on his scrubs, then got out of his truck, slowly walked up the driveway, picked up the package, and looked around as he tossed the box into the of the pickup and drove away.

Police said that the items in the box have an estimated value of approximately $3,000.

Anyone who has information regarding the theft, who recognizes the suspect or truck has been asked to contact New York State Police on Long Island by calling (631) 756-3300.

