Suspect At Large After Man Critically Injured In Long Island Stabbing

Detectives are investigating a stabbing that critically injured a man on Long Island.

The incident took place around 2:50 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, when the victim was found with stab wounds in East Farmingdale, on Smith Street, east of Route 110, said the Suffolk County Police.

The victim, whose identity is unknown, was transported to Saint Joseph Hospital in Bethpage for treatment of critical injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call anonymously to First Squad Detectives at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

