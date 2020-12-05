State Police Ramp Up Long Island Patrols Through Holiday Season

New York State Police will be stepping up patrols on Long Island roadways through the holiday season, to crack down on aggressive and reckless driving.

This year, Troop L has responded to 5,837 motor vehicle crashes, including 1,334 personal injury crashes and 34 crashes that resulted in 40 fatalities, state police said.

Although accidents are down over 20 percent, fatal crashes are up over 60 percent.

Excessive speed was determined to be the primary contributing factor in nearly 50 percent of the fatal crashes that Troop L has responded to this year, police said

Motorists should expect to see an increased number of troopers patrolling state parkways to prevent aggressive and reckless driving behaviors that cause the most serious personal injury and fatal crashes.

In addition, troopers will be working with local law enforcement partners to educate the public on safe driving.

From January through November of this year, the state police on Long Island issued 64,101 tickets, of which 20,518 were for speeding offenses and 878 were for drunk or impaired driving.

“We are asking the public to partner with law enforcement and make safety the top priority whenever they get behind the wheel," said Troop L Commander Major George J. Mohl. "Please follow posted speed limits, drive sober, put away smartphones, and always buckle up, including back seat passengers. Our troopers will have zero tolerance for those who needlessly put the lives of others in danger.”

