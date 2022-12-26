Southern State Stop In Nassau Leads To Drug-Related Charges For 4 Men, 1 Woman From Long Island

Five people are facing drug charges in an investigation that stemmed from a traffic stop on the Southern State Parkway.
Troopers pulled over a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta for speeding on the eastbound parkway in Hempstead near Exit 25 on Tuesday, Dec. 13, New York State Police reported.
The driver, identified as 48-year-old Damon Marinacci, of Syosset, was found to be driving with a suspended license and was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.
State Police said Marinacci was arrested and charged with:
- Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia
- Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation
Marinacci was arraigned and released on pre-sentencing supervision.
Following his release, police learned that Marinacci was in possession of narcotics in a Hauppauge hotel room, police reported.
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Marinacci was arrested again for possession of methamphetamine, along with Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL), which is a precursor to Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB), authorities said.
He was charged with additional drug possession offenses, police said.
The following individuals were also arrested in connection to the investigation:
- Joshua Boston, age 23, of Shirley, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Daniel Davis, age 39, of Center Moriches, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell
- Nicole Kamer age 29, of Center Moriches, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell
- William Hurley, age 36, of Massapequa, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell
