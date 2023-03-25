Several Hospitalized After Ambulance, SUV Crash In Bellmore

Several people were hospitalized after a crash involving an ambulance and car on Long Island.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, March 25 in Bellmore.

A Bellmore-Merrick Fire Department ambulance was traveling northbound on Newbridge Road and was struck by a 2019 Subaru traveling westbound on Camp Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

The ambulance was responding to an emergency call and overturned.

The Subaru was operated by a 50-year-old woman and contained two 14-year-old female passengers. Both rear passengers suffered knee injuries.

One refused medical attention and the second passenger was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

The ambulance was operated by a 22-year-old woman and had a 25-year-old female front passenger.

The ambulance operator suffered hip and leg injuries, police said.

The passenger and driver were transported for evaluation to an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

