Search Team Finds Missing Swimmer Dead In Long Island Pond

Big Fresh Pond
Big Fresh Pond Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The body of a man who went missing while swimming in a Long Island pond has been recovered by search teams.

The swimmer, identified as Vidal Martinez-Romero, age 48, of Brooklyn, was reported missing around 7:50 p.m., Saturday, July 17, when the Southampton Town Police received a report of a man that appeared to be in distress while swimming in Big Fresh Pond in the vicinity of Elliston Park.

The caller reported that the man went under the water and did not resurface, said Sgt. Michael Walsh. 

Police responded as well as members of the Bay Constables, Southampton Town Police dive team and drone unit, Suffolk County Sheriffs, and members of the Hampton Bays, North Sea, East Hampton, and Sag Harbor fire departments.

Search and rescue efforts were conducted but were suspended due to darkness and resumed early on Sunday, July 18.

At about 10 a.m., Martinez-Romero's body was recovered from the water of Big Fresh Pond.

The investigation is ongoing but does not appear criminal in nature at this time, Walsh said. 

