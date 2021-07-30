Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Long Island Woman Killed After Crashing Into Utility Pole, Police Say
Police & Fire

Police Searching For Suspect In Attempted Long Island Bank Robbery

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to rob a TD Bank in Sayville.
Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to rob a TD Bank in Sayville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Detectives on Long Island are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred at an area bank.

According to Suffolk County Police, a man entered the TD Bank, located at 188 North Main St., in Sayville at approximately 10:50 a.m. Friday, July 30, and passed a teller a note demanding cash. 

The man fled the bank with no proceeds, said police.

The man was described as being Black, approximately 5-foot-10 with a thin build.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.