Police Searching For Suspect In Attempted Long Island Bank Robbery

Detectives on Long Island are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred at an area bank.

According to Suffolk County Police, a man entered the TD Bank, located at 188 North Main St., in Sayville at approximately 10:50 a.m. Friday, July 30, and passed a teller a note demanding cash.

The man fled the bank with no proceeds, said police.

The man was described as being Black, approximately 5-foot-10 with a thin build.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

