Police Search For Woman Who Stole Yorkshire Terrier On Long Island

An alert has been issued by police investigators who are attempting to locate a wanted suspect who allegedly stole a Yorkshire Terrier from the front yard of a Long Island home.

Detectives in Suffolk County released photos of a dog and suspect’s vehicle as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a woman who allegedly stole the dog from the yard of a West Babylon home.

The puppy - who is between three and six months old - was stolen from the front yard of a 3rd Street home at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, police said.

According to police, the dog, whose name is Loli, is microchipped and has half a tail. The woman who stole the dog was driving a light-colored SUV.

The investigation into the stolen dog is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

