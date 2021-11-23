Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Franklin Square Man Hit By Box Truck Dies From Injuries
Police & Fire

Police Search For Woman Who Stole Yorkshire Terrier On Long Island

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who stole a dog from the yard of a West Babylon home. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who stole a dog from the yard of a West Babylon home. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Know anything?

An alert has been issued by police investigators who are attempting to locate a wanted suspect who allegedly stole a Yorkshire Terrier from the front yard of a  Long Island home.

Detectives in Suffolk County released photos of a dog and suspect’s vehicle as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a woman who allegedly stole the dog from the yard of a West Babylon home.

The puppy - who is between three and six months old - was stolen from the front yard of a 3rd Street home at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, police said.

According to police, the dog, whose name is Loli, is microchipped and has half a tail. The woman who stole the dog was driving a light-colored SUV.

The investigation into the stolen dog is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.