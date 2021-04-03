Police Search For Person Who Allegedly Abused Dog In Parking Lot Of Long Island HS

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting to locate a man who is wanted for questioning after allegedly mistreating a dog outside of an area high school.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a man caught on camera potentially abusing a dog outside of Huntington High School last month.

The alleged abuse was reported at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12. The nature of the mistreatment was not disclosed by investigators.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has information regarding the alleged abuse has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online at www.P3Tips.com.

