Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police ID SUV In Long Island Hit-Run Crash That Seriously Injured Bicyclist

Zak Failla
Police have identified the SUV involved in a crash with a bicyclist that left her with serious injuries.
Police investigators on Long Island have identified the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist with serious injuries.

Blue Point resident Frannie Columbini, 76, was riding his bicycle on Blue Point Avenue in Blue Point at around noon on Monday, April 6, when he was struck by a black SUV making a left-hand turn onto Middle Road.

The driver of the SUV then sped away eastbound on Middle Road. Columbini was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition with nondisclosed injuries.

According to police, investigators have determined that the vehicle (see photo) is a black 2007 to 2014 Lincoln Navigator with tinted windows and gold New York license plates.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip online.

