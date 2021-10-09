Police Ask Public's Help In Investigation Of Fatal Long Island Hit-Run Crash

Police are asking the public for information about a fatal hit-and-run crash on Long Island last year.

New York State Police said the crash happened in the Suffolk County Town of Babylon at about 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2020.

A vehicle left the scene after hitting a motorcycle, State Police said.

Police said it happened on the Ocean Parkway eastbound, west of the Robert Moses Causeway, near Cedar Beach.

The vehicle is believed to have been a blue 2001 to 2003 Dodge Caravan, Chrysler Town and Country or a Plymouth Voyager, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call authorities at 631-756-3300.

