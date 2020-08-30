Police Ask Public's Help In Homicide Case Of Man Found Dead Off Northern State Parkway

New York State Police are asking the public's help in the investigation of the murder of an unidentified man whose body was found in a black plastic garbage bag in a wooded area off the eastbound shoulder of the Northern State Parkway in Dix Hills.

The man's body was found on March 9, 2000 by highway traffic workers, according to Troop L. He had reportedly been shot in the face and torso, and forensic investigators estimate that his death took place between January and March of that year.

The man is either caucasian or a light-skinned Latino, said police. He was between 35 and 45 at the time of his death, stood at 5-foot-10 and weighed about 140 pounds.

He was wearing Levi's blue jeans over a navy blue bathing suit, an olive-colored Levi's short sleeve shirt under another shirt that read "New Jersey" under a colorful image. (See image above.) The victim had no apparent tattoos or scars.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals who carried out this crime. Anyone with relevant information can to contact the New York State Police at (631) 756-3300 and refer to SJS# 3023503.

