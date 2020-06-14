Police Ask Public's Help For Info After Man Found Dead at Long Island Home

Police are asking the public for help in obtaining information after a man was found dead in the backyard of a Long Island home.

An individual went to check on the house in Baywood, located at 1211 Udall Road, and discovered the adult man dead in the backyard at about 10:23 a.m., Sunday, June 14, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, suffered a wound to his head.

The exact cause of death, which appears criminal, will be determined by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Detectives request anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

