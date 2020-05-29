Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

Photos: Two Hospitalized After Crash Between Drunk SUV Driver, Truck On Long Island, Police Say

Zak Failla
Two were hospitalized after being involved in a rollover crash on Country Road 51 in Southampton. Photo Credit: Southampton Police Department
Two were hospitalized after being involved in a rollover crash on Country Road 51 in Southampton. Photo Credit: Southampton Police Department

An allegedly intoxicated driver with a previous DWI sent himself and another driver to the hospital after being involved in a rollover crash on Long Island, police said.

Officers from the Southampton Police Department were called to Country Road 51 at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Friday, May 29.

Officers found the two vehicles involved in the crash, an SUV and International Heavy Truck, with the SUV on its roof.

The investigation found that the driver of the SUV, Mastic resident Gregory Lee, 56, struck the heavy truck being driven by Kasey Fitzgibbon, 27, on the roadway.

Police said that during the crash, Lee was ejected from the SUV as it rolled over, leaving him with serious injuries, while Fitzgibbon suffered minor injuries.

First responders from the Flanders-Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported both Lee and Fitzgibbon to Stony Brook Medical Center for treatment on their injuries.

According to police, the investigation into the crash determined that Lee was allegedly operating his SUV while under the influence.

When he is released from the hospital, Lee will be charged with felony driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license, and driving without a proper interlock device. Police said he will be arraigned at Southampton Town Justice Court at a later date.

