Nassau County Businesses Ramp Up Raising Funds For Fallen Nypd Officer Diller's Wife, Baby

Over the four days since 31-year-old Jonathan Diller of Massapequa Park was shot and killed while on duty in Queens, the amount of support flooding in for his family has grown exponentially.

A GoFundMe started for his wife Stephanie and the couple’s 1-year-old, Ryan, reached over $350,000 in the first two days; as of Friday, March 29, the amount has soared to over $700,000.

Related Story: Thousands Of Donations Flood In For Family Of Slain NYPD Officer From Massapequa Park

Now, in the hours leading up to Diller’s funeral services, dozens of Long Island businesses have joined in to help Stephanie and Ryan in any way they can.

Vice Doughnuts & Coffee in Farmingdale, for example, is offering a special batch of “Blue Line doughnuts” (a reference to the thin blue line flag representing law enforcement) through Sunday, April 7. The company will donate one hundred percent of the proceeds from the treat sales to the Dillers.

In an Instagram Stories post, the bakery revealed it has already sold over 600 of the themed doughnuts and even had to start its campaign early due to popular demand.

Similarly, on Tuesday, April 2, both Doughology locations will sell their own Blue Line doughnuts, which the company said is the sixth time since 2017 that it has offered up the treats to honor a fallen police officer.

“His sacrifice will never be forgotten. As always, your generosity is greatly appreciated,” Doughology wrote.

Other restaurants and food spots have run or are running similar programs — Sgambati’s Pizza in Massapequa Park donated five dollars from every pie sold, while Calvert Manor Hot Bagels is giving all of the proceeds for each blue bagel sale — but the support efforts don’t end with eateries.

Force Fitness Club (in Ridgewood, Queens) will contribute $25 from every new gym membership to the Dillers, while Beautique Salon in Seaford will donate proceeds from all blue hair extensions and hair tinsel.

Other businesses are hosting raffles, selling special t-shirts or water bottles, and more.

Project Thank A Cop, a law enforcement and first responder support group that runs in New York City and Long Island, compiled a list of the dozens of businesses running promotions to help the Diller family. It is also taking direct donations through Venmo and collecting gift cards, diapers, and clothes at the Nassau County PD’s Seventh Precinct location, on 3636 Merrick Road in Seaford.

In an update on GoFundMe, organizer Christopher Johnson wrote, “Words can't express the emotions of all of this support flooding in from around the country.”

“The monetary donations are ever so impactful for the future of this family, but the comments that some of you have been leaving are truly touching,” he continued.

“They are something that I believe the family will really cherish once they get enough time to sit down and read them all.”

Diller’s funeral service is set for Saturday, March 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Rose of Lima RC Church, located at 2 Bayview Avenue in Massapequa.

For the full list of businesses supporting the Diller family, click here.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.