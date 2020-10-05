Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Crash Near Long Island Shopping Center

Joe Lombardi
The Central Islip Town Center at Carleton Avenue and South Research Place.
The Central Islip Town Center at Carleton Avenue and South Research Place. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash near a busy Long Island shopping center.

It happened on Sunday, Oct. 4 at approximately 9 p.m. near the entrance to the Central Islip Town Center.

The adult male pedestrian was crossing Carleton Avenue in the crosswalk at South Research Place when he was struck by a motor vehicle traveling southbound on Carleton Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle fled the scene, continuing southbound on Carleton Avenue.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported via Central Islip-Hauppauge Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore in serious condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

