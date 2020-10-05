Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Crash Near Long Island Shopping Center

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash near a busy Long Island shopping center.

It happened on Sunday, Oct. 4 at approximately 9 p.m. near the entrance to the Central Islip Town Center.

The adult male pedestrian was crossing Carleton Avenue in the crosswalk at South Research Place when he was struck by a motor vehicle traveling southbound on Carleton Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle fled the scene, continuing southbound on Carleton Avenue.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported via Central Islip-Hauppauge Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore in serious condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.