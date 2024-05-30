Group Steals Dog For Ransom In Elmont: Police

The alleged theft occurred in Elmont on Wednesday, May 29, according to Nassau County Police.

Just before 6 p.m., a 34-year-old Elmont woman noticed that her Pekingese dog was missing.

She then received a text message, which included a picture of five young men holding her dog. The group wrote “$500” under the photo.

Then, she received a call from an unknown number. The alleged robber told the woman that they were holding her dog near Gotham Avenue School and again demanded $500 to return the pup.

The woman contacted the police, who found the group in the primary school’s parking lot.

All five were taken into custody and the dog was returned to its owner unharmed. It was discovered that the thieves had used the information on the dog’s collar to contact their victim.

Each alleged thief is charged with two counts of grand larceny and is due to appear at Nassau County Family Court on Thursday, June 13.

