Pedestrian Dies Days After Being Hit By Car While Crossing Nassau County Street

Police have identified the 28-year-old man who died from his injuries after he was struck by a car while crossing the street on Long Island.

The man had been critically injured in the crash in Hempstead at about 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Rashad Pyfrom, of Hempstead, was pronounced dead on Friday, Aug. 27, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said a 49-year-old man was driving a 2008 Mercury north on Peninsula Boulevard near West Marshall Street when the vehicle struck Pyfrom, who had been crossing west to east.

Police said the driver of the Mercury remained at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.