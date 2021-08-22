Man Struck By Vehicle, Critically Injured Crossing Nassau County Street, Police Say

Police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while crossing a busy Long Island roadway.

The Nassau County Police Department said the crash happened in Hempstead at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.

NCPD said a 49-year-old man was driving a 2008 Mercury north on Peninsula Boulevard near West Marshall Street when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who had been crossing west to east.

The 28-year-old was taken to a hospital to be treated for severe head and body trauma, police said. He is listed in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported, NCPD said. Authorities said the driver stayed at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

