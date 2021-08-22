Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Police Identify 37-Year-Old Man Killed In Nassau County Shooting
Police & Fire

Man Struck By Vehicle, Critically Injured Crossing Nassau County Street, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Peninsula Boulevard near West Marshall Street, in Hempstead.
Peninsula Boulevard near West Marshall Street, in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while crossing a busy Long Island roadway.

The Nassau County Police Department said the crash happened in Hempstead at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.

NCPD said a 49-year-old man was driving a 2008 Mercury north on Peninsula Boulevard near West Marshall Street when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who had been crossing west to east.

The 28-year-old was taken to a hospital to be treated for severe head and body trauma, police said. He is listed in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported, NCPD said. Authorities said the driver stayed at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.