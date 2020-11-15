Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Pastor Critically Injured In Fall At Long Island Church

Joe Lombardi
Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Bohemia.
Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Bohemia. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A pastor was critically injured when he fell while performing maintenance at a Long Island church, according to authorities.

The incident happened on Sunday morning, Nov. 15 at the Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Bohemia.

Meint Ploegman, 65, of 911 Church St. in Bohemia, was cleaning the gutters at the church, located at 906 Church St., when he fell approximately 10 feet to the ground, Suffolk County Police said. 

A church member found Ploegman at approximately 10:55 a.m. Sunday and called 911.

Ploegman was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was listed in critical condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

