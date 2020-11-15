Pastor Critically Injured In Fall At Long Island Church

A pastor was critically injured when he fell while performing maintenance at a Long Island church, according to authorities.

The incident happened on Sunday morning, Nov. 15 at the Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Bohemia.

Meint Ploegman, 65, of 911 Church St. in Bohemia, was cleaning the gutters at the church, located at 906 Church St., when he fell approximately 10 feet to the ground, Suffolk County Police said.

A church member found Ploegman at approximately 10:55 a.m. Sunday and called 911.

Ploegman was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was listed in critical condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

