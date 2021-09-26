One Seriously Injured In Long Island Crash Involving Drunk Driver Who Ran Red Light, Police Say

A man driving drunk who ran a red light was charged after a chain-reaction crash at a Long Island intersection left one person seriously injured, police said.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 in Medford.

Victor Gonzalez Lopez, age 39, of Middle Island, was driving a 2003 MINI Cooper southbound on North Ocean Avenue when the vehicle went through a red light at the intersection of Granny Road and struck a 2018 Lexus that was traveling eastbound on Granny Road, Suffolk County Police said.

The MINI then went northbound into the turning lane of North Ocean Avenue and struck a 2020 Ford Fusion, according to police.

A passenger in the MINI, Mario Ramos Romero was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Gonzalez Lopez was transported to the same hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Lexus, Graca Fernandes, age 62, of Medford, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue with minor injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

Gonzalez Lopez was charged with driving while intoxicated. He will be arraigned at a later date. Sixth Squad detectives are continuing the investigation.

