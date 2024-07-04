$10M Sands Point Home Promises 'Privacy, Elegance, Serenity'

The home at 18 Hicks Lane in Sands Point is a “secluded Oasis” waiting for its next owners.

On the market for $9.9 million, the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home sits on a 5.7-acre lot at the end of a long driveway.

Inside, it boasts 8,100 square feet of roomy, airy living space with a modern touch.

The “architecturally bold” interior includes an open staircase, three fireplaces, a gym, an atrium, and a wall of glass windows overlooking Manhasset Bay, which “grabs the light air and space of the property and brings it inside.”

Outdoors, the property has a gated tennis court and heated pool as well as sitting areas and gardens.

And if you’ve got a yacht, no worries — it can be docked right at home, thanks to the deep-water dock.

A cottage stands guard at the entrance of the drive, and a three-car garage used to serve as the home of the estate’s driver, meaning there is no shortage of room for guests.

“Privacy, elegance, [and] serenity are words that come to mind when watching the sunset every evening,” the listing states.

To see more pictures and the full listing, click here.

