Nassau County Man Resists Arrest, Assaults Officer, Police Say

A 23-year-old Long Island man has been charged after police said he assaulted an officer while resisting arrest.

The incident happened in West Hempstead shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, Nassau County Police said.

Officers responded to a home, and upon arrival found a female juvenile who was breathing but unresponsive, according to the Nassau County PD.

NCPD said bottles of alcohol were seen around the residence, and the girl was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Galo Roman, of West Hempstead, was questioned about whether underage drinking had occurred at his home, said police.

Officers asked Roman to provide a form of identification. NCPD said Roman refused and tried to go back inside his home and close the door on the officers.

Police said officers tried to place Roman under arrest, and he allegedly resisted, pushing an officer into a glass cabinet and table. Officers were then able to bring Roman into custody.

The officer suffered an injury to his hand and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, NCPD said.

Police said Roman is charged with:

Assault of a police officer

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

He has been scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Aug. 16.

