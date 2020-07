An investigation is underway after a man was found unresponsive in a pool on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct police officers responded to a Stony Brook home on Harmon Court at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5 after Anthony Leo, 78, of Freeport, was found unresponsive in a pool outside the residence.

Leo was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

