Nassau County Man Accused Of Entering Parked Vehicles

A 35-year-old man was arrested for larceny after allegedly entering other people's parked vehicles on Long Island.

Georgiy Fayziyev, of the hamlet of Lakeview in Hempstead, was arrested for the incident that occurred in Garden City South at 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a man entering parked vehicles that didn't belong to him and saw Fayziyev entering a vehicle in the area, according to police.

Police said when officers attempted to identify Fayziyev and find out if the vehicle was his, he ran away and refused to obey commands to stop.

Officers were assisted by the K-9 Unit and the Aviation Unit as they searched the area for the suspect.

Eventually, Fayziyev was brought into custody.

NCPD said Fayziyev is charged with third-degree criminal trespass and petit larceny.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.